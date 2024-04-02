First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,761,800 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 1,886,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,595,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FFMGF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. First Mining Gold has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on First Mining Gold from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

