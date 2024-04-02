First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 29th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,628,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

