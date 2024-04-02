First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

FTCS traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 280,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

