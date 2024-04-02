First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FTCS traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 280,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
