First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $44.98.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
