First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FICS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,281. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.