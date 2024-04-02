First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 409,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 842,558 shares.The stock last traded at $43.03 and had previously closed at $43.24.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

