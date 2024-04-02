First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 409,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 842,558 shares.The stock last traded at $43.03 and had previously closed at $43.24.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
