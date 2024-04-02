Five Oceans Advisors Boosts Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 1.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

