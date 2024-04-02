Five Oceans Advisors Buys New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 179.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,341,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in KLA by 7.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 2.4 %

KLAC opened at $693.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $665.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.52. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $641.05.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

