Five Oceans Advisors Buys Shares of 372 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 372 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $22,529,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $5,473,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $697.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $668.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

