Five Oceans Advisors Has $1.29 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $163.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $521.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.