Five Oceans Advisors Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWO opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

