Five Oceans Advisors Invests $257,000 in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,788,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 71,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 113,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 60,165 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

