Five Oceans Advisors Makes New $169,000 Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,589 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 37,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 438,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 27,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1695 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

