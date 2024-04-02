Five Oceans Advisors Sells 52 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $246.25 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

