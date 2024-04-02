Five Oceans Advisors Sells 573 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.15.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

