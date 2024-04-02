Five Oceans Advisors Takes $298,000 Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CGI by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in CGI by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.14. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

