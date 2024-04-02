Five Oceans Advisors Takes Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.8 %

BNS opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

