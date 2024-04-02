FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 29th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FLJ Group Price Performance

FLJ remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. FLJ Group has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Get FLJ Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of FLJ Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FLJ Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

FLJ Group Company Profile

FLJ Group Limited engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by major insurance companies, including industry leading and/or state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLJ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLJ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.