Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.26. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300,506 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 265,622 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7,906.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 143,028 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

