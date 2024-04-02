Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLR

Fluor Price Performance

Fluor stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. Fluor has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.