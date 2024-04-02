Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:FOBIF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Fobi AI has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative net margin of 321.37% and a negative return on equity of 277.82%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

Fobi AI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions.

