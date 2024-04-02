Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 157.5% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 796,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 487,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,126,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 549,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.