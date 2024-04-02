Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Up 6.2% in March

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:FOR traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. 277,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

