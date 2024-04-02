Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Up 12.3% in March

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the February 29th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 50,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,863,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,093.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 203,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,358. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.52. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

