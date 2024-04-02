Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 6,172,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,053,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 148,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 639,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,111,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 651,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

