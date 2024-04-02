Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,009 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,846. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $457.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

