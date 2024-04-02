Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 216,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,264,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,102,954.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,264,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,102,954.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $59,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,244 shares of company stock valued at $250,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. 23,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,823. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

