Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $4,779,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 714,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 72,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%.

FLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Stories

