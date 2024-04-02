Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUSN shares. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUSN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

