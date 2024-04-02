Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Down 12.2% in March

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the February 29th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 934,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,281. Futu has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.14 million. Futu had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Futu will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUTU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. CLSA raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

