G999 Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

