Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.47

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 27239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Galp Energia, SGPS Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

