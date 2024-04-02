Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Up 13.4% in March

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $45.25. 44,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,091. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.75%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

