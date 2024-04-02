Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Gaming Realms Stock Performance
Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 33.51 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £98.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,710.00 and a beta of 1.28. Gaming Realms has a 52 week low of GBX 26.20 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.86.
About Gaming Realms
