Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Gaming Realms Stock Performance

Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 33.51 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of £98.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,710.00 and a beta of 1.28. Gaming Realms has a 52 week low of GBX 26.20 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.86.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

About Gaming Realms

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.