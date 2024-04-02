GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $831.26 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $8.63 or 0.00013049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $831.26 million and approximately $34.72 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00024062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00014526 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,034.22 or 0.99862169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00134060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,334,769 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,271,971.05046801 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.95727371 USD and is down -13.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $26,697,745.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

