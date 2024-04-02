GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH) Short Interest Down 12.5% in March

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of GBank Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBank Financial
GBank Financial Price Performance
About GBank Financial
GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank that provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and medical/professional loans; business lines of credit; accounts receivable/inventory financing services; and credit cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GBank Financial
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for GBank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.