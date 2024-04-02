Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNK. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.84 million, a P/E ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -529.03%.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,518 shares in the company, valued at $703,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $119,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,496 shares of company stock worth $1,238,678 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,469,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,915,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 418,497 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 603.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 423,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

