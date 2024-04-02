General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.62.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.03. 1,132,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,926. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $292.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

