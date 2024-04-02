General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,520,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the February 29th total of 94,660,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Motors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. 1,975,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,111,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

