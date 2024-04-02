Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the February 29th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genfit in a research note on Friday, December 8th.
NASDAQ:GNFT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. Genfit has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $4.75.
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.
