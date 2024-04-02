Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Update

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,300 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 832,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Genie Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of Genie Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. 68,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,496. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.