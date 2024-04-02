German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Short Interest Update

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GABC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

GABC stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. 127,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,801. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.25 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,107 shares of company stock valued at $37,098. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

