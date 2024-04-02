Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Update

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,950,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 44,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 9,297,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,226,688. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.61. Geron has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.73.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GERN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Geron by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Geron by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Geron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

