Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in March

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gestamp Automoción Stock Performance

GMPUF stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Gestamp Automoción has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

About Gestamp Automoción

Further Reading

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers body-in-white products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

