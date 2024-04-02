GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CTO Xin Wan Sells 150,000 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.27. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $45.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

