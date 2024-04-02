Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.03

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 19675603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,994,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

