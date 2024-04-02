Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 68000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Glen Eagle Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$715,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.52.
About Glen Eagle Resources
Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada and Honduras. It is also involved in the recovery of gold and silver from tailings and rocks. The company holds 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.
