Glencore plc Announces Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Glencore Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Glencore stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 719,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Glencore has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $12.47.
Glencore Company Profile
