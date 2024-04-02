Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.6 %

GSL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. 238,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,636. The stock has a market cap of $711.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

GSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global Ship Lease

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.