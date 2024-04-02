Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.6 %
GSL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. 238,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,636. The stock has a market cap of $711.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.
Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
GSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global Ship Lease
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Ship Lease
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.