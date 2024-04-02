Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Update

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $405.68 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

